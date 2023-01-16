BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 675.6% in January

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 675.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT stock remained flat at $13.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,911. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

