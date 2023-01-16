BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $731.07 million and approximately $199,568.87 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00431885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.51 or 0.30315174 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00760790 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.
