BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $31.23 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $855,950.06 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004908 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006211 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,278 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

