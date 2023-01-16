Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4.24 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00216217 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

