Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $270.73 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.46 or 0.00073276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00201107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.