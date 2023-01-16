Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $15.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00074342 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $275.28 million and $8.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

