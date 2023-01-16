Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 14.5% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $228.36 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $122.60 or 0.00581050 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,100.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00209504 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042469 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,285,631 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
