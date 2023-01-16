Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$470.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.55. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 46.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.