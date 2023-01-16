Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $10.20 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.