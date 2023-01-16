BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 5.41% of BGSF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Price Performance

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

