Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

