Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 6,700 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,643.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28).

Insider Buying and Selling

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

