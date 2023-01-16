Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 625 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.38) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.20) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 682 ($8.31).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 591.20 ($7.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.67. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a one year high of GBX 594.60 ($7.24).

Insider Activity at HSBC

About HSBC

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($233,576.69).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.