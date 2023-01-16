Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.98 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.71 or 0.07432818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00060442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

