Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Basf Stock Down 0.6 %

BAS opened at €52.76 ($56.73) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($74.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

