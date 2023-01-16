Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Raised to GBX 400

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.87) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

