Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 302.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

