Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,167. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

