Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.88. 50,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,967. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.