Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.