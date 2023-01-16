Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $88.47. 32,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,100. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $104.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

