Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $400.37. The company had a trading volume of 340,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.10 and its 200 day moving average is $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.