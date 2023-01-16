Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 950 ($11.57) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 980 ($11.94).

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 783 ($9.54). 223,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,282. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 945 ($11.51). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,477.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.88), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,320.25). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59 shares of company stock valued at $45,383.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

