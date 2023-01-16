Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €9.48 ($10.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.55. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

