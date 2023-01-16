Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Bank of China stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.32.

About Bank of China

Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:BACHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

