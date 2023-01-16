Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 35.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 201,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $8,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

