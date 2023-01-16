Ballswap Price Reaches $0.0001 (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Ballswap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Ballswap token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ballswap has a market cap of $54.40 million and $5,358.79 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.

About Ballswap

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

