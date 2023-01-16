Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of AYTU opened at $3.47 on Monday. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,738 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

