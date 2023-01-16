AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($35.38) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA:CS opened at €27.81 ($29.90) on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($29.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.59.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

