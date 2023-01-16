AVINOC 24-Hour Volume Hits $678,031.78 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $99.78 million and approximately $678,031.78 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00430518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.37 or 0.30219209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.12 or 0.00764363 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

