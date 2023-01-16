Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 868.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 115,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
