Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 868.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 115,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

