AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,143,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

