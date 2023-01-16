ATB Capital Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$95.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

TSE:TOU traded up C$1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$67.79. 499,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.09 and a 1-year high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

