Astar (ASTR) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $68.14 million and $4.03 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

