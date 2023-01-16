Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in January

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock remained flat at $8.27 on Monday. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

