ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 6.2% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $659.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.68. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $746.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

