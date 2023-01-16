Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Ascom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMLF remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Ascom has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

