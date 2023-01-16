Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Ascom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMLF remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Ascom has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
Ascom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascom (ACMLF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.