Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.15 million and approximately $136.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,442,978 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

