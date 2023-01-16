Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.07. 177,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

