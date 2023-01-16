Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.00. 105,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.