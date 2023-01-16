Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

