Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.