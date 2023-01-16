Aries Wealth Management Purchases 203 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 257,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

