Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,624 shares of company stock valued at $100,127,414 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.62. 53,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,033. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.