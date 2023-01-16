Aries Wealth Management Buys 3,225 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. 2,425,453 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

