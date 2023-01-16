ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $32.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.78) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE MT opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

