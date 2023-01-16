ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $32.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.94.
MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.78) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE MT opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
