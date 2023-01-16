ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AETUF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

