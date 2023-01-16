Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ARCK stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.