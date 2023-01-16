Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of ARCK stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
Featured Articles
