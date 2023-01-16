Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.