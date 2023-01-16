Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 831,188 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 831,188 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,989,000 after buying an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

