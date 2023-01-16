Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.93.

BLK stock opened at $753.99 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $858.74. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $718.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

